Taylor Swift Shares a First Look at Her Netflix Concert Special

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS
by Zach Johnson | Thu., 13 Dec. 2018 5:30 AM
"Are you ready for it?"
Taylor Swift is a powerhouse performer—so it only makes sense that the 29-year-old singer would team up with a powerhouse platform like Netflix for a concert special. "Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!" she wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while...the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!"
"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people [openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX], my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You're the best," she continued. "Thank you for everything."
Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour closed with $345.7 million, according to Billboard Boxscore—more than any other musical act in 2018. In total, she performed 53 concerts around the world. On select dates, Swift added special musical guests like Selena Gomez, Faith Hill, Niall Horan, Tim McGraw, John Mellencamp, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris and Sugarland, among others.
The singer's concert film will premiere Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.
Yesterday, Netflix revealed what other titles are coming and going in January 2019.
