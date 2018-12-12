Riverdale Is a "Changed Town" After Midseason Finale

Hiram Lodge wins once again!

Riverdale High is officially closed down and Riverdale itself is under quarantine after Wednesday's slightly insane midseason finale, which saw even more teens (including Veronica) suffering mysterious seizures. Somehow, literally everything connected back to Hiram and whatever his plans are for Riverdale, and it became clear he not only controlled the mayor but also the governor, and he's great pals with the Gargoyle King.

Meanwhile, Archie and Jughead made it to a salvage yard in Toledo, run by Jughead's mom Gladys (Gina Gershon) and his little sister Jelly Bean (Trinity Lakins), only to find that dang Penny Peabody was also around, threatening Archie. Gladys immediately jumped into action and managed to pull some info out of her. Hiram's put a price on not only Archie's head, but also anyone who's helping him.

Knowing that, Gladys called FP and had him pick up Jughead, but she also called Fred, who came to say goodbye to his son, give him his dog, and help him get to the Canadian border. So now it's just Archie and Vegas, going all Into the Wild.