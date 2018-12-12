Robin Thicke Explains How Alan Thicke's Death Inspired New Music

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 12 Dec. 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robin Thicke, Alan Thicke, The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown

Charley Gallay/WireImage

When it comes to losing a parent, every individual grieves differently.

Robin Thicke likely knows that all too well after he experienced the death of his father Alan Thicke back in December of 2016.

But in a new interview, the "Blurred Lines" singer is opening up about his new music that was influenced by his dad's passing.

"My father passed away a couple of years ago and I thought I had an album and I had these songs that I wanted to put out, and then when that happened, it was something I wasn't expecting and it just kind of rattled my soul," Robin explained to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show. "So, I took some time to re-think the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Today, Robin is proud of his new single titled "Testify" that explores the emotions he faced following his father's death.

The 41-year-old admitted that it's "cathartic" to have your feelings live in a song and through lyrics even if it's not the happiest memories.

"Once you put it into song form, then it can live forever. And so the message in the song is really about the hope and the light at the end of that tunnel when you feel that you lost or you feel that you don't know what to do next," Robin explained. "You know, that reconnection to God or spirituality or something deeper than the surface is what brings you back home to who you really are and who you want to be."

While it's been more than four years since Robin released a brand-new album, he is confident that the finished product is coming sooner rather than later.

"You always hope when you're at the end and you feel like you're close that one or two more great songs will show you," he teased to Zane. So, we're waiting on those last couple."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robin Thicke , Alan Thicke , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Reveals How Dating Life Is Going After Hank Baskett Split

Collin Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Opens Up About His ''Big Win'' Getting Custody of Collin

Inside The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

There Will Be No Dancing With the Stars In Spring 2019

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Supernatural, Jensen Ackles

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning to Supernatural for the 300th Episode

Lily, Sesame Street

Sesame Street Muppet Lily Becomes First to Face Homelessness

Christian Bale, Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Reveals What He Did to Transform Into Dick Cheney in Vice

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.