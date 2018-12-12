by Jess Cohen | Wed., 12 Dec. 2018 2:57 PM
Kendra Wilkinson is giving her fans an update on her personal life.
Eight months ago, the Kendra on Top star confirmed her split from husband Hank Baskett after 10 years together. "Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough," a tearful Kendra told her Instagram followers in early April. "I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I am so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."
The former couple shares kids Hank Baskett IV, 9, Alijah Mary Baskett, 4.
Since announcing the couple's split, Kendra has been keeping her fans updated on her life, sharing details about how she's coping with the breakup.
On Wednesday, Kendra took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a text conversation she was having with a friend.
"Those days of trying r over," Kendra's message read. "I'm too special to put myself out there like that. I see myself that high up."
"I mean you don't gotta dress up!" Kendra's pal replied. "S--t wear leggings and some Nike's."
"I ain't gonna do s--t," she responded.
When Kendra's pal said to "be sexy but comfortable," the reality star replied "nope."
"If anyone is wondering how my dating life is going," Kendra captioned the conversation, adding laughing emojis.
In response to her tweet, a fan told Kendra, "Seems like you're fighting it LOL."
"Well I'm def not going to get the D with that attitude so..hard place to be," Kendra replied with more laughing emojis.
It was just weeks ago that Kendra told her social media followers that she's "falling in love" with someone new.
"Been dating myself lately," she shared with her fans. "Getting to know myself and even falling in love."
She added, "Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you."
