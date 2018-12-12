Sesame Street Muppet Lily Becomes First to Face Homelessness

Sesame Street is tackling yet another important issue with the help of one of their muppets.

Through recent Sesame Street in Communities videos shared online, Sesame Street introduced a new storyline for muppet Lily, who first joined the show nearly a decade ago. "I miss our apartment and now we don't have our own place to live," she says in one video as the rest of her schoolmates leave. "And sometimes I wonder if we'll ever have our own home again." As she tells her friend Elmo and Sofia in a separate clip, her family no longer has an apartment and she misses her bedroom as they stay in different places.

After connecting "the dots of love" in one segment, Lily learns to think of home as where the love is. "Just remember all of the love that made this heart is the love that lives in [your] heart," Sofia tells her. "Whenever youre feeling worried or scared about home just think home is where the love lives."