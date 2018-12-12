Cast of Star Wars Live-Action Series The Mandalorian Revealed

The cast of the first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, has been revealed.

Narcos star Pedro Pascal has been cast in the title role "as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy," it was announced on the Star Wars website Wednesday. Deadpool's Gina Carano, Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito and Supernatural's Emily Swallow have also been cast in the series. With actors Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte also joining The Mandalorian.

"We're having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we're up to," executive producer Jon Favreau said in a statement Wednesday.