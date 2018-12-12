by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 12 Dec. 2018 1:25 PM
Rachel Lindsay's future wedding just became a lot more private.
Despite speculation that the former Bachelorette would be exchanging vows with Bryan Abasolo in a televised ceremony, there appears to be a change of plans.
"I have to confess that I was very much so an eager beaver when everything started because that's what I wanted. I wanted to marry Bryan at the end of 2018. That was all very real, but that's also when I thought that we were going to get an ABC wedding and that's not looking like it's happening now so now I actually have to plan a wedding or hire somebody to help me do that," Rachel shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "So now that that's happening, it's putting everything on hold."
Instead, the attorney—who still practices today—is hoping for an intimate wedding the first half of 2019.
"I'm condensing it," she explained at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future panel. "I want to get married. I want to get married to the person I want to spend the rest of my life with so I'm about having a small wedding. I'm going to hurt a lot of feelings, but to selflessly get what it is that I want."
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Back in August 2017, America watched Bryan get down on one knee and propose to Rachel on The Bachelorette season 13 finale. Ever since the fairytale proposal, the couple's love for one another has only grown.
"With Bryan, I think it's the communication and it's the intimacy that we have," she shared with us. "And that we bring out the best in each other. Bryan can bring out a side of me that nobody else has seen and it's crazy that I met this person on TV and he can do that for me."
In just a few short weeks, Colton Underwood will receive a chance of love when The Bachelor kicks off a brand-new season in January.
While Rachel admits that she wasn't the biggest fan of the casting decision, the previews have her more than a little intrigued.
"I have not seen the ladies. I've actually kind of been staying away from it," she admitted to us. "But I have seen the promo and I'm kind of intrigued. I'm going to eat my words. It looks good."
Something tells us you are not alone Rachel!
