How Diane Kruger Plans to Celebrate Her First Christmas as a Mom

The holiday season is turning out to be extra merry and bright for Diane Kruger.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child with Norman Reedus, the Hollywood actress will be able to experience her first Christmas as a mom.

But instead of planning an elaborate trip or over-the-top celebration, Diane's plans are a bit simpler.

"I'm just going to be home," she shared with E! News' Erin Lim exclusively at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen. "It's my baby's first Christmas so I just really want to be on a couch with her and my man and just realize how bloody lucky I am."

Awww!