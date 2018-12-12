Nick Cannon is sticking by Kevin Hart.

The former Nickelodeon star appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show and defended his friend.

Last week, Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after fans called him out for attempting to discretely delete past homophobic tweets. Less than 24 hours later, Cannon called out Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler for also posting homophobic comments on social media.

"Honestly, I know how much it meant to him, and I had to stand up for my best friend and just to show the selective outrage and hypocrisy that's out there," Cannon said.

The former America's Got Talent judge claimed Hart "learned from his mistakes" and has apologized for them. Hart also claimed he'd addressed the tweets "several times " in the past and refused to do so again after the Academy allegedly threatened to revoke his hosting duties unless he said he was sorry.

Cannon then said the moment should have served as a learning opportunity.

"In moments like this, as a community, we can all grow—because there's a lot of pain in a lot of communities—and it's really focused on not about who's right but about what's right," he said. "If we can focus on the understanding and growing through this pain, that's what it's all about. So, I commend Kevin."