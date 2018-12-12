If only cameras were still rolling on this couple.

Last week, Love Island fans questioned if love is dead after Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham announced their split.

After all, viewers were hoping the reports of a possible spin-off based on their romance were going to be true.

But in a new Instagram posted Wednesday morning, Dani may have just confirmed that this romance isn't over by any means.

"Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I'm still 22 trying to get my s--t together and grow into a woman but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary but arguments are arguments and I love him," she wrote with a picture of Jack. "I can only please people who want to be pleased and I am having to learn that opinions are just opinions."