Rest assured, BTS are just as fun and friendly as they seem.

The K-pop boy band teamed up with Steve Aoki for their single "Waste It On Me", and the veteran producer says Jungkook, 21, V, 22, Jimin, 23, Suga, 25, RM, 24, J-Hope, 24, and Jin, 26, were a dream collaboration.

"Every time we got to spend time together it was like we were friends from high school," Aoki tells E! News. "They've got this vibe where there's no wall up. Once you get in the room with them, it's really fun. The energy is high. We're all laughing, joking… They're just awesome, awesome guys."

They even traded fashion tips—and articles of clothing.

"They've got their fashion game on point. I'm a fashion guy. I always look for what's poppin', what's fresh, who's doing something different," says the 41-year-old DJ, who just wrapped his latest Australia tour. "They know what's going on. They do something totally unique. I'm always like, yo, that s--t's dope, and they do the same with me."