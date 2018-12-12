In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) met only briefly before they suddenly vanished—along with half the universe's population—in Avengers: Infinity War. Luckily, they will get to work together again in Disney-Pixar's Onward. Set in a "suburban fantasy world," the animated adventure introduces teenage elf brothers "who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there."

"At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," director Dan Scanlon said in a statement. "This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer round out the voice cast.