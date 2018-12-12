Somehow, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6-Year-Old Son Looks Like a Teenager

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's little one is growing up in the blink of an eye.

At least, that's how it feels thanks to a new snap the Don't Be Tardy star shared of her 6-year-old son, Kash Biermann, on the way to school this week. Donning a fleece zip-up jacket and khakis, Kash looked like he could have passed for a teenager in the picture.

"My baby @kashbiermann on the way to school this morning! He is such a BIG BOY he is only 6," the famous mother of six captioned the shot. "He melts me. His heart is unreal."

The youngster was also sporting a cool slicked-back 'do, which Kim acknowledged by including, "#HairKing."

Fans couldn't help but notice how much older the younger Biermann family member appeared. After all, he just headed off to his first day of Kindergarten last year. "He looks so grown up in this photo," one fan commented. "It's crazy how fast the time goes."