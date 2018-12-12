So…it seems actors really like Ozark. Like, really like Ozark. The Netflix drama picked up a number of nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

With Game of Thrones, Veep, The Crown and Stranger Things out of the running this year, new slots opened up for some deserving honorees. And while there were a number of surprises, including the unwavering love actors have for Ozark, there were quite a few snubs with many shows dominating categories, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. There is one key takeaway: If you are an older actor in a Netflix series, you will get nominated for a SAG Award.

See the full list of nominees here and learn the biggest film snubs and surprises. Without further ado, the 2019 SAG Awards TV snubs and surprises…