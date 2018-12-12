by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 12 Dec. 2018 12:49 AM
Happy birthday Seungri!
The BigBang star turns 28 today and we're celebrating his most dapper moments on the red carpet. Surprisingly, the Korean pop star admits that he doesn't actually like his birthday! In our interview with the star, who was in town recently for the Braun Büffel spring/summer 2019 collection launch, he told us, "I love to make people happy, but if some people try to make me happy... I don't know how to react... I'm not used to being the centre of attention!" And it's exactly because of his self-effacing attitude that we love and admire him even more.
in honour of his birthday, we round up his best moments on the red carpet, plus, watch his interview with E! news Asia host Yvette King above.
TPG/Getty Images
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
TPG/Getty Images
ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
