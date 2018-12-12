Happy Birthday Seungri! All The Times The BigBang Star Made Us Swoon

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 12 Dec. 2018 12:49 AM

Happy birthday Seungri!

The BigBang star turns 28 today and we're celebrating his most dapper moments on the red carpet. Surprisingly, the Korean pop star admits that he doesn't actually like his birthday! In our interview with the star, who was in town recently for the Braun Büffel spring/summer 2019 collection launch, he told us, "I love to make people happy, but if some people try to make me happy... I don't know how to react... I'm not used to being the centre of attention!" And it's exactly because of his self-effacing attitude that we love and admire him even more.

in honour of his birthday, we round up his best moments on the red carpet, plus, watch his interview with E! news Asia host Yvette King above.

Seungri, BigBang

TPG/Getty Images

Street chic

Seungri, BigBang

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Chic in checks

Seungri, BigBang

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Logomania done right

Seungri, BigBang

TPG/Getty Images

Relaxed glamour at its best

Seungri, BigBang

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Suave sophisticate

Seungri, BigBang

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Standing out in green with G-Dragon and Taeyang

Seungri, BigBang

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Taking centre stage in tartan

Seungri, BigBang

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

A subtle glitter never hurt anyone

Seungri, BigBang

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

You can never go wrong with a classic combination of black and white

Seungri, BigBang

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Pulling off patterns with panache

Seungri, BigBang

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Dripping in swag

Seungri, BigBang

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Effortlessly cool in a leather pullover

