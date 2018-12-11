In an interview with Allure, Bruce Grayson, the head makeup artist at this year's Oscars, reveals that the number one item in his kit was none other than the BeautyBlender. Backstage at the Oscars, Grayson and his team were in charge of touching up the makeup of every performer and presenter before they went on stage, and has claimed that he has "four or five (BeautyBlenders) in every makeup kit". He also adds that it's "a functional tool for shading, for blending and for touch-ups". In other words, it virtually does virtually everything.