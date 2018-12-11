Add these makeup must-haves to your routine for the ultimate DIY get-glam kit.
by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 7:18 PM
Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation, $74
Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador, Hung Vanngo is no stranger to red carpet events, having painted the faces of top celebrities and models, including Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski and Sophie Turner. According to an interview with Byrdie, he shares his love of the new Shameless Foundation. "You also don't need to add a powder on top because it sets on its own," he said. Thanks to its patented Infinity Milling process, the formula contains super-fine pigments that doesn't cake or crease, nor does it give an ashy finish. It is also infused with ingredients that plump and protect the skin for a smooth and flawless finish.
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, $58
Regardless of what your skin tone is, this pressed highlighter accentuates your complexion by making your cheekbones pop with its shimmery and buildable texture. Made of finely-milled pearlescent pigments that auto-adapts to every individual's skin tones, it amplifies how light is reflected. Here, makeup artist Nikki Wolf, who's also BECCA Global Makeup Ambassador, uses the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's cheekbones and brow bones. Plus, it can be layered over liquid or powder foundation so you can create a seamless finish every single time.
BeautyBlender, $32
In an interview with Allure, Bruce Grayson, the head makeup artist at this year's Oscars, reveals that the number one item in his kit was none other than the BeautyBlender. Backstage at the Oscars, Grayson and his team were in charge of touching up the makeup of every performer and presenter before they went on stage, and has claimed that he has "four or five (BeautyBlenders) in every makeup kit". He also adds that it's "a functional tool for shading, for blending and for touch-ups". In other words, it virtually does virtually everything.
NARS Single Eye Shadows, $33 each
Having worked with many Hollywood A-listers including Emma Stone, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, is also NARS Director of Pro Artistry. At such, she often uses NARS makeup for her client's red carpet events, including this stunning metallic eyeshadow look she created for Emma Stone at last month's Governor's Awards. Try NcARS Single Eye Shadow Shimmer Finish in Pyrenees, $33, a metallic grey hue. Thanks to the high pigment concentration and its unique formula, the eyeshadow blends beautifully across lids for a vibrant, saturated finish that lasts all night.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Glow Cushion, $55
Since her days blogging about beauty, Pony has indeed come a long way. As one of the most popular beauty influencers in Korea, her achievements have gone beyond amassing millions of views for her YouTube tutorials. Pony has launched her own line of makeup and is even appointed Shiseido Makeup's ambassador earlier this year. According to Pony, one of her favourite products is Shiseido's Synchro Skin Glow Cushion, $55. With a sheer to medium coverage that leaves skin looking fresh and glowy, it is easy to apply and blend with light, patting motions.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush, $76
In her Glamour column, Wolf states that she always prefers a lightweight foundation for all her clients, "regardless of skin type or texture" as it allows her "to balance skin tone but maintain that ‘real skin' finish". She advises buffing foundation "into skin using a brush in small, circular movements" and shares that her favourite is the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush.
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm, $18
While Goodwin counts on NARS products to create the countless memorable red carpet looks for her clients, including Emma Stone, Michelle Dockery, Jessica Chastain and Brie Larsson, there are times when she simply goes back to basic. In an interview with French Vogue, she reveals that one of her favourite products for a pared-down, everyday look is Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dahlia, $18.
