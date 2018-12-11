Gina Gershon Immediately Bonded With Riverdale Son Cole Sprouse

Finally, Jughead Jones is getting an entire family.

We've been hearing for three seasons now about his mom and sister, who left FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) behind and moved to Toledo, and this week, we finally get to meet them when Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead's fugitive road trip lead them to Gladys and Jellybean.

Gina Gershon joins the show as Gladys, a badass former serpent who now runs a business repairing cars, with Jellybean (Trinity Likins) by her side.

Gershon tells E! News that she wasn't all that familiar with the show before she got offered the part, but she was immediately into it.

"I loved it right away," she tells us, especially when it comes to the parents. "I like the show because I just think the parents are the ones who are so screwed up. They're the troublemakers, and they're really messed up, and it's these kids living out the sins of their fathers, trying to make sense of everything. But the parents are just really causing so much trouble, so the kids kind of clean everything up. Usually it's like, what are we going to do with these kids? Now it's like, what are we going to do with our parents?"