by Lauren Piester | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 3:16 PM
Four months 'til Game of Thrones means four months to find (or prepare) a therapist.
E! News' Erin Lim talked to Gwendoline Christie at the premiere of her new movie Welcome to Marwen and got the lo down on just how much this final season is going to destroy us. Sounds like the answer is a lot!
"You're going to need therapy," Christie says, but she could not confirm or deny Erin's question about whether or not people are dying. "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help."
Christie also teased that it was Welcome to Marwen costar Janelle Monae who most wanted info on how Game of Thrones would end, and revealed that she's decided to watch the entire series from the beginning.
"I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional," she says. "We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of."
We last saw Brienne of Tarth on the side of the North when it came to deciding what to do about the war against the white walkers, and reuniting with BFF Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) while trying to convince him to get his sisterlover Cersei to agree to the plan. That war with the dead will play out in season eight, and all we can do is assume that Brienne will play a major part in the battle and hope she doesn't end up dead in the end.
Click play above for more, and be sure to check out our gallery of everything we know about the final season!
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 5, 2019.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?