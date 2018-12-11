Four months 'til Game of Thrones means four months to find (or prepare) a therapist.

E! News' Erin Lim talked to Gwendoline Christie at the premiere of her new movie Welcome to Marwen and got the lo down on just how much this final season is going to destroy us. Sounds like the answer is a lot!

"You're going to need therapy," Christie says, but she could not confirm or deny Erin's question about whether or not people are dying. "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help."

Christie also teased that it was Welcome to Marwen costar Janelle Monae who most wanted info on how Game of Thrones would end, and revealed that she's decided to watch the entire series from the beginning.