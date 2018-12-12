Google has released its lists of top trending searches of the year.

Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle are the most searched people of 2018, with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Logan Paul, Khloe Kardashian, Eminem, Urban Meyer, Ariana Grande, Rick Ross and Cardi B also making the top 10 list. Lovato also topped the list of most search musicians and bands of the year, followed by Eminem, Grande, Ross, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Childish Gambino, Machine Gun Kelly, Meek Mill and Queen.

Logan Paul topped the list of the most searched actors of the year, with Bill Cosby, Sylvester Stallone, Pete Davidson, Michael B. Jordan, Allison Mack, Noah Centineo, Bradley Cooper, Roseanne Barr and Chadwick Boseman also making the top 10 on the Google list.