A Look Back on All the Standout Fashion at the SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 12 Dec. 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Margot Robbie, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stars and red carpet style are about to align yet again at the 2019 SAG Awards

With the nominations for the annual award ceremony being announced later today, Hollywood's next award season is officially in full swing. That means in addition to popping some champagne and celebrating the prestigious industry honor, this year's recognized actors and actress will soon be calling up their stylists and scheduling fittings for their upcoming ceremony looks. 

As all the hustle and bustle of award show prep kicks into full gear, fortunately the stars' have more than two decades of standout SAG Awards fashion to reference if they're in need of any red carpet inspiration. 

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the SAG Awards

There have been a variety of unforgettable looks at the SAG Awards over the years, from Kate Hudson's sleek white Pucci design from 2010 to the ethereal teal Gucci gown adorned with flowers that Lupita Nyong'o stepped out in circa 2014. 

Needless to say, Tinseltown's most talented actresses come to the show dressed to impress and we have a feeling the 2019 red carpet will be just as sartorially stunning. 

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the best SAG Awards fashion in E!'s gallery above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Crazy-Cool Winter Wardrobe Is a Party in the USA

Princess Victoria, Queen Silvia

Princess Victoria Wears Mom Queen Silvia's Dress 23 Years Later

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Style Protocol and Has Some Photo Booth Fun

Winnie Wen, 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Here's How Winnie Wen Got Glammed Up For the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

2018 MAMAs - thumbnail

All The Red Carpet Looks At The 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards

2018 MAMAs - thumbnail 2

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2018 MAMA Premiere In Korea

E-comm: Look For Less Boots Under $50

Looks for Less: Shop Party Boots

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.