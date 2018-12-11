Change is coming to the happy hour of the Today show.

In case you missed the big news, Kathie Lee Gifford announced this morning that she is leaving NBC's morning show in April 2019 to focus on other projects.

"Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess," she explained through tears while giving thanks to her co-host Hoda Kotb. "And now, when it's our 11th anniversary I'm going to be leaving the Today show."

While viewers still have several weeks to enjoy Ambush Makeovers, Everyone Has a Story and other popular segments with the duo, fans can't help but picture what 10 a.m. could be like with a different face in one of the chairs.

"I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterwards. I have my idea of who might be absolutely wonderful, but there's a great pool of talent and beauty and heart around here, right within our own family," Kathie Lee shared this morning. "And if they come from outside the family they will soon become family because you all treat everybody that way."