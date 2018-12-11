Carey Hart knows what he's doing on and off the dirt bike.

Over the weekend, the former pro racer enjoyed family day with Pink and their kids Jameson Moon and seven-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

"Awesome day riding motorcycles w/ the family @castillo_ranch," Carey shared on Instagram with a collection of photos. "Jamo is dirt bike crazy, and got to take him on some fun rides. Willow and mama @pink were charging the track. Love days like this!!!!"

One picture, however, quickly raised a few eyebrows among followers. Carey decided to post a picture of 23-month-old Jameson sitting in front of dad as he rode a dirt bike.

"Jamo has his race face on," Carey explained. "Don't worry parent police, I'm a professional. #BeADadNotAFad."