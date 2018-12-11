MTV
by Jess Cohen | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 8:18 AM
Bristol Palin is not happy with how her life is being portrayed on Teen Mom OG.
The 28-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin, who joined the cast of the MTV series this season following Farrah Abraham's exit, is telling fans not to believe everything they see on TV. Much of Bristol's storyline this season has revolved around her emotional breakup with her ex, Dakota Meyer. And following Monday's episode, Bristol took to Instagram to vent about how her life is being portrayed on the show.
Posting a photo with her three kids, Bristol wrote to her social media followers, "If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn't be here today - let's be real."
"I've stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one," Bristol continued. "No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my 'life' ..... my babies, my family, my close friends - they know the TRUTH. I'm a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life."
"@mtv doesn't want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don't want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues," Bristol went on to write. "All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it's simply not true."
"Don't get me wrong - I've said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months - but the life I've built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I've kept quiet for too long about it," Bristol concluded her message. "Don't believe everything you see on TV."
Bristol's ex Dakota also took to Instagram on Monday night to address his comments made on the episode.
"Regarding my comment tonight on @teenmom insinuating that Bristol has put anything before the kids was wrong and tasteless," he wrote. "It's the furthest thing from the truth and I apologize to her and the kids for that."
E! News has reached out to MTV for comment.
