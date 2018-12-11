by Chris Harnick | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 6:21 AM
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is back with another a cappella video featuring The Roots, Jimmy Fallon and none other than The Voice coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. And this isn't just any a cappella video, this on features The Voice team tackling their biggest hits, and some mash-ups!
Safe to say you haven't heard "She Will Be Loved" like this before. And just wait until Hudson and Clarkson duet on "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." Hey, Fallon does a pretty good Shelton impression (and can rock the cowboy hat).
Host Carson Daly got in on the fun…by clapping. Hey, he's the host, not the expert musician coach.
This is just the latest a cappella video produced by The Tonight Show. Fallon and team previously assembled the Star Wars cast for a medley of the fan-favorite scores, Paul McCartney and the cast of Sing for "Wonderful Christmastime," a variety of music stars for "We Are the Champions," Miley Cyrusfor "We Can't Stop," and the cast of Avengers: Infinity War for their take on The Brady Bunch theme song with "The Marvel Bunch."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The Tonight Show airs weeknights, 11:35 p.m. also on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
