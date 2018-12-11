The Duchess of Cambridge has yet another title up her polka-dotted sleeve.

Kate Middleton has been named the new patron of Evelina London Children's Hospital. As the hospital's figurehead, the mother of three will have the opportunity to support and highlight medical professionals leading children's healthcare. With three little ones, the royal seems like the perfect fit for the role, one that was officially announced on Tuesday ahead of her visit to the hospital.

"We are absolutely delighted and deeply honored the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to become our patron," Marian Ridley, director of Evelina London, said in a statement. "The duchess shares our passion for giving children and young people the very best start in life and her royal highness's support will help champion the life-saving care our staff are providing to our patients."