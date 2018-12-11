Colleen Ballinger, a.k.a. YouTube's Miranda Sings, Gives Birth

"He's perfect."

Those are the first words Colleen Ballinger used to describe her firstborn son, who was born overnight. The YouTube star, whose Miranda Sings character inspired the scripted Netflix spinoff Haters Back Off!, has yet to announce the name of her child with fiancé Erik Stocklin.

After Ballinger tweeted she'd gone into labor Monday, her friend Ariana Grande replied, "OMG." Grande, who cast Ballinger in her "Thank U, Next" video, added, "I love you so much."

"Behold, the birth of the YouTube savior is upon us," YouTuber Daniel Preda joked on Twitter. "May he deliver us from the wrath of 2018." Meanwhile, vlogger and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa tweeted, "I'M SO EXCITED FOR U!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET THE LIL DUDE!"