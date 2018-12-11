The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Lloyd’s Inn Bali Is Now Open!

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 2:40 AM
One of our favourite boutique hotel brands from Singapore just launched its new property in Bali! We flew to The Island of the Gods to attend the grand opening.
The brand's first property overseas, it's situated in a central spot at Double Six Seminyak, and is designed by the same guys who created the original estate. Covered entirely by its signature aesthetic of raw materials like concrete and timbre, the colour palette infuses earthy tones and textures inspired by Bali's rainforests and the beach.
The founder of Lloyd's Inn, Joan Chang, describes it as "tranquil and cosy, yet unpretentious". What we enjoyed most about the rooms are the touches of nature creeping in from every angle. We could not get enough of our outdoor bathtub! #InstagramWorthy
A post shared by ELIZABETH RAHAJENG (@elizrahajeng)
So many people turned out for the grand opening! Influencers from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore showed their support — including guest of honour, Andrea Chong, who made a speech during the opening ceremony.
Happy days with my #balifornia squad! @lloydsinn officially opens for the public tomorrow! 🌿🤗 #mariainbali
A post shared by Maria Rahajeng (@mariarahajeng)
This boutique hotel is a natural oasis perfect for those weekend getaways. Make sure to check it out when you're in town.
