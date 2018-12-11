The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Lloyd’s Inn Bali Is Now Open!

One of our favourite boutique hotel brands from Singapore just launched its new property in Bali! We flew to The Island of the Gods to attend the grand opening.

The brand's first property overseas, it's situated in a central spot at Double Six Seminyak, and is designed by the same guys who created the original estate. Covered entirely by its signature aesthetic of raw materials like concrete and timbre, the colour palette infuses earthy tones and textures inspired by Bali's rainforests and the beach.