by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 10 Dec. 2018 8:15 PM
If you're an avid fan of K-pop like we are, you'll know that the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards are here and it is just the best time of the year! (What's Christmas?) Celebrating the best in Asian music from around the region, the 2018 MAMA will take place across Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, with a stellar cast of celebrities and music acts lined up to thrill and excite fans across the region. Curious about who's going to take the stage or hit the red carpet at this multi-city music extravaganza? We did the legwork and found out who you can expect to see at the awards — we'll definitely be keeping an eye out, so you can stay up to date right here with us too.
2018 MAMA Premiere in Korea
When: 10 December
Host: Jung Hae-In
Artists: fromis_9,(G)I-DLE, GWSN, Hyeongseop X Euiwoong, IZ*ONE, Kim Dong Han, LOONA, NATURE, Stray Kids, The Boyz, VINXEN, Wanna One, Dean Ting, Hiragana Keyakizaka46, Marion Jola, Orange, The Toys
Celebrities Bae Yoon-Young, Ji Soo, Jung Chae-Yeon, Hyoni Kang, Kim So-Hyun, Kim Yu-Ri, Lee Ki-Woo
2018 MAMA Fans' Choice in Japan
When: 12 December
Host: Park Bo-Gum
Artists: BTS, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NU'EST W, Stray Kids, TWICE, Wanna One
Celebrities: Matsushige Yutaka, Ha Seok-Jin, Jang Hyuk, Jung So-Min, Yang Se-Jong
2018 MAMA in Hong Kong
When: 14 December
Host: Song Joong-Ki
Artists: JJ Lin, BewhY, BTS, Changmo, Chungha, GOT7, Heize, IZ*ONE, Mommy Son, MOMOLAND, Nafla, Oh My Girl, Palo Alto, Roy Kim, SEVENTEEN, Sunmi, Swings, The Quiett, Tiger JK and Yoon Mi Rae, Wanna One, WJSN
Celebrities: Janet Jackson, Angelababy, Cha Seung-Won, Han Ye-Seul, Kim Dong-Wook, Kim Sa-Rang, Lee Yo-Won, Seo Hyun-Jin
