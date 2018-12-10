2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards Lineup: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 10 Dec. 2018 8:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wanna One, 2018 MAMAs

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

If you're an avid fan of K-pop like we are, you'll know that the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards are here and it is just the best time of the year! (What's Christmas?) Celebrating the best in Asian music from around the region, the 2018 MAMA will take place across Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, with a stellar cast of celebrities and music acts lined up to thrill and excite fans across the region. Curious about who's going to take the stage or hit the red carpet at this multi-city music extravaganza? We did the legwork and found out who you can expect to see at the awards — we'll definitely be keeping an eye out, so you can stay up to date right here with us too.

Photos

All The Red Carpet Looks At The 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards

2018 MAMA Premiere in Korea

When: 10 December

Host: Jung Hae-In

Artists: fromis_9,(G)I-DLE, GWSN, Hyeongseop X Euiwoong, IZ*ONE, Kim Dong Han, LOONA, NATURE, Stray Kids, The Boyz, VINXEN, Wanna One, Dean Ting, Hiragana Keyakizaka46, Marion Jola, Orange, The Toys

Celebrities Bae Yoon-Young, Ji Soo, Jung Chae-Yeon, Hyoni Kang, Kim So-Hyun, Kim Yu-Ri, Lee Ki-Woo

Park Bo-Gum, 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

2018 MAMA Fans' Choice in Japan

When: 12 December

Host: Park Bo-Gum

Artists: BTS, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NU'EST W, Stray Kids, TWICE, Wanna One

Celebrities: Matsushige Yutaka, Ha Seok-Jin, Jang Hyuk, Jung So-Min, Yang Se-Jong

Read

2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

2018 MAMA in Hong Kong

When: 14 December

Host: Song Joong-Ki

Artists: JJ Lin, BewhY, BTS, Changmo, Chungha, GOT7, Heize, IZ*ONE, Mommy Son, MOMOLAND, Nafla, Oh My Girl, Palo Alto, Roy Kim, SEVENTEEN, Sunmi, Swings, The Quiett, Tiger JK and Yoon Mi Rae, Wanna One, WJSN

Celebrities: Janet Jackson, Angelababy, Cha Seung-Won, Han Ye-Seul, Kim Dong-Wook, Kim Sa-Rang, Lee Yo-Won, Seo Hyun-Jin

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 MNET Asian Music Awards , Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows After Sharing Love Letter From Anonymous Suitor

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Why Cardi B Is ''Very Torn'' Over Getting Back Together With Offset

Batwoman, Elseworlds, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl

Elseworlds Part 2: Arrow Takes a Turn

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union Shares Emotional Video of Daughter Kaavia's "Birth Journey"

Shawn Mendes, Z100's Jingle Ball 2018

Shawn Mendes "Walking on Clouds" Over First Grammy Nominations

Miley Cyrus Admits to Bullying Hailey Baldwin

Odette Annable Roasts Hubby Dave About His Flatulence on TV!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.