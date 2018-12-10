If you're an avid fan of K-pop like we are, you'll know that the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards are here and it is just the best time of the year! (What's Christmas?) Celebrating the best in Asian music from around the region, the 2018 MAMA will take place across Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, with a stellar cast of celebrities and music acts lined up to thrill and excite fans across the region. Curious about who's going to take the stage or hit the red carpet at this multi-city music extravaganza? We did the legwork and found out who you can expect to see at the awards — we'll definitely be keeping an eye out, so you can stay up to date right here with us too.