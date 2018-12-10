2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 10 Dec. 2018 6:26 PM

Last night, the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards kicked off in Seoul, Korea, with a star-studded attendee list that included Wanna One, IZ*ONE, Jung Hae In, and more celebrities. Held at the futuristic Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the first leg of the multi-city awards show (it'll next move on to Japan, then Hong Kong) also ushered in the new names and winners in Asian music that you should be keeping an eye out for in the new year. See who went home with prizes, and stay tuned for the full list in the next few days.

Best New Asian Artist

THAILAND - The Toys 

VIETNAM - Orange

MANDARIN - Dean Ting 

INDONESIA - Marion Jola 

JAPAN - Hiragana Keyakizaka46

Best Engineer

LalellmaNino

Java Finger

Best Composer

Deanfluenza

highhopes

Best Producer

Pdogg

Best Choreographer

Son Sung Deuk (BTS's "IDOL")

Best Art Director

MU:E (BTS's "Fake Love")

Best Executive Producer

Bang Shi Hyuk

Best Video Director

LO Ging-zim

Best of Next Artist

(G)I-DLE

Best New Artist (Male)

Stray Kids

Best New Artist (Female)

IZ*ONE

DDP Best Trend

Wanna One

