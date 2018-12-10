Last night, the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards kicked off in Seoul, Korea, with a star-studded attendee list that included Wanna One, IZ*ONE, Jung Hae In, and more celebrities. Held at the futuristic Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the first leg of the multi-city awards show (it'll next move on to Japan, then Hong Kong) also ushered in the new names and winners in Asian music that you should be keeping an eye out for in the new year. See who went home with prizes, and stay tuned for the full list in the next few days.