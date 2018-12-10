While the end of the year may be looming, there's still one major unanswered Hollywood question: when will Miley Cyrusand Liam Hemsworthtie the knot?

It's been almost three years since the A-list pair rekindled their romance and engagement, more than two years after their 2013 breakup. They've kept a relatively low profile ever since, though a curious gold band later sparked speculation of a secret wedding.

"He wears that ring as more of a 'promise' to Miley, but they are not officially married," a source shared with E! News back in August 2017. "The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper. The pair is not focused on planning a wedding at this time. They are more focused on making their love as strong as possible."

At the start of this year, older brother Chris Hemsworth also confirmed they were "not officially married."