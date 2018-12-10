Mike Marsland/BFC/Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Before we enter into the 2019 red carpet season, celebs are reminding us of their fashion prowess at the British Fashion Awards 2018.
Held by the British Fashion Council at the Royal Albert Hall in London, celebrities and models like Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Kendall Jenner and more pose in awing looks against beautiful backdrops, including the red carpet stairs in front of the building (similar to the photo ops at the Met Gala), in front of a circular sparkling statue that creates somewhat of a halo around the stars and against a backdrops of greenery with golden letters that read "Fashion Awards."
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford made the most of the beautiful scenery, posing together for the holiday family photo of the season. Kaia opted for an asymmetrical metallic top with cutouts and arm cuffs, paired with cropped, flared pants and black heels—a daring and sultry look. Cindy stunned in a coordinating ensemble—an off-shoulder, velvet gown with a thigh-high slit and pumps. Together, the mother-daughter duo reasserted their standing in the fashion world, reminding us of what's to come next season. We're here for it.
Check out the best dressed celebrities below!
Kendall Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bares it all with a stunning sheer gown.
Kaia Gerber
The 17-year-old model stuns on the red carpet, proving her place in the model world. Her look features a lace, metallic top with fringe details and cutouts, which gracefully hangs over cropped pants.
Cindy Crawford
The supermodel is a holiday dream in a black gown with floral embellishment.
Rita Ora
The singer perfect holiday accessories, adding a red purse, sheer socks and an embellished headband to her red carpet look.
Victoria Beckham
The designer is more posh than ever on the red carpet.
Naomie Harris
The actress stuns in a mini dress with embellishments and silver heels.
Penelope Cruz
The actress shines bright on the red carpet in a metallic, floor-length dress.
Ellie Goulding
The British singer red carpet gown comes with pockets. We're sold.
Uma Thurman
The Kill Bill actress is a holiday dream with a velvet, long-sleeve dress, featuring silver embellishments.
Alek Wek
The model's larger-than-life bow is a present to us all.
Karen Elson
The star opts for a sheer gown with green embellishments, which pops under her bright red hair.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The beauty of the model's look is all in the details.
Gabrielle Caunesil
Note: The star's sparkling over-the-knee boots are the perfect shoes for the holidays.