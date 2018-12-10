Nobody throws a party like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Nearly a month after announcing the arrival of their baby girl via surrogate, the Hollywood couple threw a tailgate-themed baby shower that has us reminiscing about our good ole' college days.

In several pictures and videos seen on Instagram Stories, guests were treated to a photo booth, a puppy pit filled with golden retrievers, make your own sweatshirt station and a full on marching band.

"Yes, yes we did have #LASFINEST," Gabrielle shared on Instagram. "@CentennialHighApacheband & @Dorseycheerleadingteam Help Welcome @KaaviaJames to the party."

And it wouldn't be a tailgate without some delicious drinks.