Sarah Hyland Reveals Second Kidney Transplant and Suicidal Thoughts

That same month, the transplanted kidney was removed and she later learned her younger brother Ian Hyland was a match and willing to donate. However, the fate of the first transplant left Hyland "very depressed."

"When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she told the magazine. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

As she explained of her thinking, "I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for." The star spoke to someone close to her about her suicidal thoughts and ultimately underwent a second transplant in September 2017, just three days after meeting boyfriend Wells Adams in person for the first time. "For anybody that wants to reach out to somebody but doesn't really know how because they're too proud or they think that they'll be looked upon as weak, it's not a shameful thing to say. It's not a shameful thing to share," she said.