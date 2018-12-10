Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 10 Dec. 2018 5:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj has a new man in her life. 

Over the weekend, the rapper appeared to make her relationship with Kenneth Petty Instagram official. The "Barbie Dreams" star posted a series of photos and videos from her birthday getaway, including a shot that showed her cuddling up with him.

"Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?...it's no secret…that both of us…are running out of time…," she captioned a photo of her wrapping her arms and leg around him. She also shared a separate photo of him looking off into the distance. 

As if these weren't enough social media clues that a romance may be brewing, Petty also shared the same photo of himself getting cozy with Minaj on Instagram. He actually made it his account's profile picture.

This wasn't the first time Minaj had posted a picture of Petty. The two sparked romance rumors last month after Minaj shared a photo of the duo hanging out.

Although, some of Minaj's social media followers have expressed concern over this relationship. Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

Read

2019 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises Include Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj

Overall, it looked like Minaj had a great birthday celebration. She posted a picture of herself having some fun in the sun and riding on the back of a jet ski. 

She also shared a video of her crew singing "Happy Birthday" and celebrating with a sparkler cake.

Happy 36th birthday, Nicki!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
ROMA

ROMA Named Best Film of 2018 by L.A. Film Critics Association

The Year In... Kardashians, Jenners

What Didn't the Kardashians Do This Year: Untangling the Babies, Scandals, Romance, Trips to the White House and More

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

How Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Are Fighting to Save Their Marriage

E-comm: Gifts for the Mom in Your Life

Best Gifts for All the Moms in Your Life

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Her Kids Met The Grinch and They Weren't Amused

Venus Williams

Venus Williams Opens Up About Why She "Admires" Sister Serena Williams

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Last Stop, the White House! Kim Kardashian Reveals the Hurdles She Faced While Working to Free Inmate Alice Johnson

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.