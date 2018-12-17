The Best Airport Style Inspiration From Asian Celebrities

How To Look Chic At The Airport Like Your Favourite Asian Celebrities

With all the international fashion events, filming and promotional activities celebrities have to attend in a year, they definitely have it down pat on what to wear on the plane. What celebrities wear at the airport has definitely become a trending topic in recent years, with some Korean celebrities even having sponsored looks. Get some style inspiration from these cool celebrities, who know how to travel in style without sacrificing on comfort or practicality, in the gallery below.

Ming Xi, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

VCG

Ming Xi

Opt for a utilitarian and fuss-free vibe like Ming Xi with a simple black top and high waisted pants with a black belt, and wear a bum bag across your body to keep your passport and valuables close.

Han Ye-Seul, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Han Ye-Seul

Han Ye-Seul proves street wear can be glam when you pair a baseball cap, oversized parka and shirt dress with bright coloured heels and a metallic Bulgari bag.

Koh Joon-Hee, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Koh Joon-Hee

Koh Joon-Hee elevates a basic white t-shirt and jeans ensemble with statement white boots and an oversized bag.

Liu Wen, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Liu Wen

Keep it casual with a bright sweater, wide legged jeans and white sneakers like Liu Wen.

Sui He, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Sui He

Sui He shows off the importance of layering, which helps with the different temperatures you experience at the airport and on the plane with this  orange and brown ensemble.

Henry, Super Junior M, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Henry

Henry doesn't forget about his inflight entertainment by showing off his headphones and wears a smart long coat over his hoodie.

Yamy, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Yamy

Avoid having plane hair with a on-trend bucket hat just like Yamy. The patent leather coat is a great statement piece.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

In a tonal palette, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make couple dressing look so chic and easy.

Dylan Wang Hedi, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Dylan Wang

Dylan Wang keeps it cosy with an oversized hoodie, black jeans and purple high tops. The handsfree backpack is fashion and functional.

Hai Qing, Asian Celebrity Airport Style

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Hai Qing

Hai Qing proves that grey doesn't have to be boring with a smart turtleneck, longline blazer and tailored pants. A Louis Vuitton bag, mirrored lens sunglasses and drop earrings complete her look.

Check back regularly for more updates on your favourite Asian celebrities' airport style.

