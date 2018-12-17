The Best Airport Style Inspiration From Asian Celebrities

With all the international fashion events, filming and promotional activities celebrities have to attend in a year, they definitely have it down pat on what to wear on the plane. What celebrities wear at the airport has definitely become a trending topic in recent years, with some Korean celebrities even having sponsored looks. Get some style inspiration from these cool celebrities, who know how to travel in style without sacrificing on comfort or practicality, in the gallery below.
VCG
Ming Xi
Opt for a utilitarian and fuss-free vibe like Ming Xi with a simple black top and high waisted pants with a black belt, and wear a bum bag across your body to keep your passport and valuables close.
Han Myung-Gu/GC Images
Han Ye-Seul
Han Ye-Seul proves street wear can be glam when you pair a baseball cap, oversized parka and shirt dress with bright coloured heels and a metallic Bulgari bag.
Han Myung-Gu/GC Images
Koh Joon-Hee
Koh Joon-Hee elevates a basic white t-shirt and jeans ensemble with statement white boots and an oversized bag.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Liu Wen
Keep it casual with a bright sweater, wide legged jeans and white sneakers like Liu Wen.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Sui He
Sui He shows off the importance of layering, which helps with the different temperatures you experience at the airport and on the plane with this orange and brown ensemble.
Han Myung-Gu/GC Images
Henry
Henry doesn't forget about his inflight entertainment by showing off his headphones and wears a smart long coat over his hoodie.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Yamy
Avoid having plane hair with a on-trend bucket hat just like Yamy. The patent leather coat is a great statement piece.
Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
In a tonal palette, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make couple dressing look so chic and easy.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Dylan Wang
Dylan Wang keeps it cosy with an oversized hoodie, black jeans and purple high tops. The handsfree backpack is fashion and functional.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Hai Qing
Hai Qing proves that grey doesn't have to be boring with a smart turtleneck, longline blazer and tailored pants. A Louis Vuitton bag, mirrored lens sunglasses and drop earrings complete her look.
Check back regularly for more updates on your favourite Asian celebrities' airport style.