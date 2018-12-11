Tencent
Trust us, condensing over 3000 illustrious years of Chinese history into one epic must-watch list is no easy feat, but we've just gone and did it. From the Tang to the Qing Dynasty, and everywhere in between, we have compounded one impressive line up of nail-biting period dramas — perfect for your holiday viewing pleasure (read: Binge watching). We know that you just haven't got the time to catch up with your favourite genre of TV because of #adulting, so in the spirit of the holidays and as a gift to you, we have done the eye work — all you need do is choose.
Just imagine: All the palace intrigue and costume drama that are actually worth watching, in one place — all the tales of love, loathing and loss, played out so beautifully by an ensemble cast of powerful female actresses for you to follow back to back! And as fact and fiction are blurred to resplendent perfection, it's time to lose yourself in front of the telly again! Because, if not now, when? Especially when you finally have the luxury of time! You are welcome.
1. Empresses in the Palace (2011)
The drama that catapulted Chinese actress Sun Li to megastardom, tells the tale of how her character Zhen Huan rose through the ranks of the the imperial harem — from lowly Han concubine to finally Manchurian Empress Dowager. All the trials and tribulations the young woman faced, not to mention the dramatic face offs she had with worthy female contenders of inner court, told with vivid costumery! We are breathless just thinking about it.
2. Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace (2018)
The success of 2011's Empresses in the Palace, birthed this lavish second act. With a multi-million production budget that is nearly three times the original, this sequel stars Chinese film icon, Zhou Xun – no stranger to period dramas, she plays the famous long suffering Step-Empress Hoifa-Nara, second primary wife to Emperor Qianlong (played by the dreamy Wallace Huo).
Fun fact: This series also stars film LEGENDS, Joan Chen and Vivian Wu — who were last seen playing similar royal stations, of Empress and Noble Concubine respectively, in Bertolucci's The Last Emperor. And Taiwanese heartthrob Huo had to temporarily take down his Weibo when fans of the show took to the Chinese microblogging site to show their disdain over his character's treatment towards the female protagonist.
3. The Rise of Phoenixes (2018)
Set in fictional, warring, feudal China at the cusp of being unified into the Middle Kingdom, Chinese actress Ni Ni plays the last surviving royal of a fallen dynasty, in The Rise of Phoenixes. Her character goes full-on Trojan horse and cross-dresses to infiltrate the ruling family to avenge her family's death, but falls in and out of love with a handsome prince (played by Chinese actor Chen Kun).
Filled with duplicitous courtiers and scheming members of royalty, the comings and goings of palace life is further punctuated with billowing sweeping robes, and intricately adorned, gravity defying hairstyles that truly steal the show. And we are not exaggerating when we say this, but no one in this list looks as good in red — a favourite colour of Ni Ni's character — as the award-winning Chinese actress does.
4. Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009)
2009's breakout television drama, Beyond the Realm of Conscience, is the highlight of the 42nd Anniversary of Hong Kong's TVB station. Set during the glorious Tang Dynasty, and starring the ever enigmatic Charmaine Sheh and Tavia Yeung — these two iconic Hong Kong beauties play polar opposite concubines that are in a feud in the drama. Charmaine's Sam Ho is the light to Tavia Yeung's Kam Leng dark.
While audiences may root for Charmaine's character, viewers can't help but find themselves living vicariously through Tavia's portrayal of a deliciously malicious concubine — who evidently doesn't need a reason to strike a fellow concubine. Expect the usual Cantonese television tropes of b*tch slaps, close-ups of reactions, and gravity defying hairdos! Charmaine's one, in the two episodes during the finale is exceptionally sublime.
5. Deep in the Realm of Conscience (2018)
This epic sequel to 2009's Beyond the Realm of Conscience is a long time coming. Also with a bigger budget than the original, this second instalment sees a new bevy of Hong Kong starlets such as Nancy Wu, Annie Liu, Chrissie Chau and Jaqueline Wong, along with veteran actresses like Alice Chan and Susan Tse, vie for the spotlight.
Also set during the Tang Dynasty, Alice Chan's character Princess Taiping (the only daughter of Wu Zetian, the only female emperor in China's history) is first seen on a high after staging a bloody coup with her nephew the Prince of Ping (played by Steven Ma), but treachery ensues. Fans will be delighted to know that this follow up sees greater costume and production value — far surpassing the original.