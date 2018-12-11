Here's How Winnie Wen Got Glammed Up For the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 2:41 AM

What's a girl to do when she's got to attend one of the biggest nights in Asia? That's exactly what E! News Asia host Winnie Wen asked herself when she got the invitation to walk the red carpet as a national winner for the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards. Leading up to her red carpet moment at Capitol Theatre, where the awards were held, she gave us an exclusive peek at her wardrobe choices (so many!), her shoes (even more!) and her fabulous jewellery picks of the night (Harry Winston!). Watch the fun-filled video above to see what went on at her hotel room before the show!

Winnie Wen, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

TAGS/ 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards , Asia , Fashion , Red Carpet

