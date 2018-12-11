by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 11 Dec. 2018 2:41 AM
What's a girl to do when she's got to attend one of the biggest nights in Asia? That's exactly what E! News Asia host Winnie Wen asked herself when she got the invitation to walk the red carpet as a national winner for the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards. Leading up to her red carpet moment at Capitol Theatre, where the awards were held, she gave us an exclusive peek at her wardrobe choices (so many!), her shoes (even more!) and her fabulous jewellery picks of the night (Harry Winston!). Watch the fun-filled video above to see what went on at her hotel room before the show!
Ashley Mak
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?