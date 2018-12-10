The Complete Red Carpet Evolution of BTS

BTS may be one of the best dressed artists of the Korean music scene today, but not too long ago they were walking in head-to-toe "group-coordinated outfits" that differed only match the different proportions of the members. Watch their meteoric rise to stardom unfold before your eyes with this short walk of their red carpet attendance and looks over the years.

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images 14 Nov 2013 For the group's first red carpet debut look at the 2013 Melon Music Awards, they kept it classy with simple black tuxedo suits. It may have only been a few months after the release of their debut song, hip-hop bop "No More Dream", but they had already clinched their first of many best new artist awards here.

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images 23 Jan 2014 Instead of black, they opted for wine-red suits instead, Suga wearing a snap-back backwards for good measure. Many then found it hard to differentiate the members despite the differences that may have been too subtle for a rookie group.

Choi Soo-Young/Multi-Bits via Getty Images 12 Feb 2014 At the 3rd Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards in 2014, BTS brought their monochrome hip-hop swag onto the red carpet. Their big gold chains, high-top sneakers and baggy shorts helped them stand out from their more colourful peers. RM has also very noticeably ditched the brown hair for an icy-blonde quiff.

Article continues below

Choi Soo-Young/Multi-Bits via Getty Images 14 March 2014 BTS still seems to be quite conservative with their group styling here, this group shot at the MBC Music Show Champion 100th Anniversary Event had them smile with (literally) uniform and overflowing boyish charm.

Instagram/@bangtanboysbr 3 Dec 2014 With the release of a new music video for their B-side grungy track "War of Hormone", the boys took their awards show performance debut at 2014 MAMA to show off one of their boldest looks to date. From RM's chili-red ‘do, Suga's braids, to Jimin's paisley handkerchief over a faded band tee, the members were now more adventurous experimenting with new styles.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images 22 Jan 2015 Not long after, they brought back the black suit-and-tie looks, but updated it with ankle-grazing trousers over white socks and black dress shoes. RM stands out again in his fedora and black vest, almost as if he were proving that he is the "fashionista" of the group.

Article continues below

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images 11 Oct 2015 Matching looks aside, this time they added splashes of bright colours to casual T-shirt and jeans. Not only did the pops of colour signify the start of their ascent into stardom, they also started coordinating their looks by a specific detail, here being the shoes. By now they have already released their game-changing 'I Need U', and more recently, the energetic pop anthem, 'Dope'.

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images 7 Nov 2015 Keeping it monochrome seems to be a habit for the band, but this time J-Hope and RM with a newfound confidence to try an alternative, contemporary styling that combines plain tees with boots and blazers. The three younger members play it safe with more classic suit-ups, while Suga tops his look off with a fedora, and Jin in a turtleneck, in head-to-toe black.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images 2 Dec 2015 For the red carpet look of 2015 MAMA, the main focus of their looks were different hair colours and black leather. The form-fitting fabric showed their good build, while Suga's mint hair, RM's bubblegum pink mop and V's green-tinged fringe contrasted with the rest to emphasized individual

personalities.

Article continues below

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images 14 Jan 2016 They match again in a single colour of navy blue, but with their colourful heads, we can all easily differentiate one member from the other.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images 2 Dec 2016 After releasing the darker and more mature-themed "WINGS" album, BTS takes over the 2016 MAMA red carpet with a variety of Victorian-esque silhouettes. J-Hope rose-coloured hair matches the subtle floral print on his blazer, while Jimin's ash blonde hair pairs perfectly with his grey jacquard blazer. The group also won their first Artist of the Year award here, after releasing a slew of tracks that have left them perched high up on the charts like never before.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage 22 Feb 2017 Their red carpet looks now are less centered on coordination, playing up the unique traits of each member instead. Suga's printed button-down is simple but not plain, while Jimin's full black look makes the cherry-blossom pink of his hair pop.

Article continues below

Steve Granitz/WireImage 21 May 2017 The 2017 BBMA red carpet was BTS's first red carpet beyond Korean soil. Their classy to rocker-chic outfits attracted the attention of the fashion insiders such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, giving them their stamp of approval for making group-coordinated outfits in trend again. They seem to have really mastered the art of dressing "for each and all", the smart casual of all of their looks evident but expressed in seven unique ways.

J. Merritt/Getty Images 19 Nov 2017 The 2017 AMA red carpet was yet another proof of how much more BTS can do to wow audiences with their sense of now well-refined style. Silver, black and the occasional white, are expressed in varying degrees all over the members, while J-Hope's metallic red-head brings a touch of to the group's look.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images 1 Dec 2017 BTS now return to with pride to 2017 MAMA's red carpet, each wearing black suits, but each of a style of their own. There is only one neck-tie and one bow-tie this time, but they have started to use brooches (as seen on Jin and later Jimin) to decorate. V's complicated ear-piece of hoops combined was a statement that exude nothing but confidence.

Article continues below