“I’d like to think acting is living, opening yourself to life and allowing life to imitate art and vice versa, being aware to anything that is going on on set and reacting to co-stars is a big part of playing your role.” Never in a million years did I think that I would stand in front of an international audience, receiving an award for best actress. Praised the Lord for Critical Eleven, Hooq and @asianacademycreativeawards gave me that opportunity last night, and I feel very honoured and blessed to be able to represent Indonesia and I’m very excited to see what Indonesian Cinema can offer to creative industry around the world. I’m so blessed to have my family and friends with the never ending support. My agent and my team @sulunglandung @avatara88 @arina_ariset @emiraem @graciastella for the loving support, patience and dedication. And the uber talented Reza Rahadian who is a brilliant performer, actor, artist, friend and the list goes on and on... his love for acting resonates to the very core of the audience’s heart. I’m blessed to have a scene partner like @officialpilarez thank you Rez, and @aryaibrahims @chandparwez @ikanatassa @montytiwa @robertronny thank you for the consideration and trusting me with Anya. Twas a long hard road but it was awesome!!!! And let’s make more films shall we... and a very special thank you for CE readers and audience...!! Love you much... Thank you @iwantirta_batik and @melahyarofficial for always supporting me aswell. And thanks @ifanrivaldi for the lovely trip and chat and your touch in dolling me up last night... #WRST #terimakasih #thankyouLord Captured by @mawankelana