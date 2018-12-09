The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 9 Dec. 2018 8:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Glamour reigned supreme on the red carpet last Friday as some of Asia's glitziest stars descended on the Capitol Theatre for the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony. And wasn't it memorable: From Maja Salvador's glitteringly dark and dangerous look to Hanli Hoefer's jaw-dropping red hot number, the red carpet fashion did not disappoint. Read on to see the celebrities topped who our best dressed list for the night.

2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Maja Salvador

Channeling her dark side, Filipino actress Maja Salvador went for a dangerously sexy look for the red carpet.

2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Aerin Yuktadatta

Things we loved about Aerin Yuktadatta's look: Gold (always a fave); sexy sheer panelling; and a dash of figure-hugging black.

Constance Lau, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Constance Lau

Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Lau kept it cool as ice with this glacial gown.

Article continues below

Oon Shu An, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Oon Shu An

Did someone summon a bird of paradise on the red carpet? Oon Shu An's Diane von Furstenberg look hit all the right notes with its statement sleeves, cinched waist and fabulous florals.

Winnie Wen, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Winnie Wen

Va va voom! Winnie Wen turned up the temperature (and that's a feat in Singapore) on the red carpet in this dazzling Tom Ford number.

Rebecca Lim, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Rebecca Lim

Sleek and chic, Rebecca Lim was a clear winner in a strict, strict, strict Louis Vuitton dress with a sparkling ruffled front.

Article continues below

Yvette King, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Yvette King

Trust Yvette King to make maternity red carpet fashion look so glamorous! Draped in clouds of blush and rhinestones, her custom Jessicacindy dress looked like it was spun from dreams.

Edwin Goh, Sheila Sim, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Sheila Sim

If anyone can pull mint green off with aplomb, it's model/actress Sheila Sim.

Hanli Hoefer, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Hanli Hoefer

RED HOT — I wrote this down in my Notes app when I saw Hanli Hoefer on the red carpet and it is every bit appropriate to describe her look of the night.

Article continues below

Elizabeth Rahajeng, Maria Rahajeng, 2018 AACAs Red Carpet

Ashley Mak

Elizabeth Rahajeng and Maria Rahajeng

Our wonderful twins Elizabeth Rahajeng and Maria Rahajeng coordinated in the best possible way in pink and cream.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Asia , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

A Deep Dive Into Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 2 Jet Set Style

Jenna Dewan Describes Her New Collection With Danskin

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Sparkles in the Perfect New Year's Eve Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

Lady Gaga, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Lady Gaga Will Dress to Impress at 2019 Grammys

2018 AACAs Red Carpet - thumbnail

Asian Academy Creative Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As The Stars Arrive

Does Lily-Rose Depp Get Style Advice From Johnny Depp?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.