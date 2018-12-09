The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Glamour reigned supreme on the red carpet last Friday as some of Asia's glitziest stars descended on the Capitol Theatre for the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony. And wasn't it memorable: From Maja Salvador 's glitteringly dark and dangerous look to Hanli Hoefer 's jaw-dropping red hot number, the red carpet fashion did not disappoint. Read on to see the celebrities topped who our best dressed list for the night.

Ashley Mak Maja Salvador Channeling her dark side, Filipino actress Maja Salvador went for a dangerously sexy look for the red carpet.

Ashley Mak Aerin Yuktadatta Things we loved about Aerin Yuktadatta's look: Gold (always a fave); sexy sheer panelling; and a dash of figure-hugging black.

Ashley Mak Constance Lau Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Lau kept it cool as ice with this glacial gown.

Ashley Mak Oon Shu An Did someone summon a bird of paradise on the red carpet? Oon Shu An's Diane von Furstenberg look hit all the right notes with its statement sleeves, cinched waist and fabulous florals.

Ashley Mak Winnie Wen Va va voom! Winnie Wen turned up the temperature (and that's a feat in Singapore) on the red carpet in this dazzling Tom Ford number.

Ashley Mak Rebecca Lim Sleek and chic, Rebecca Lim was a clear winner in a strict, strict, strict Louis Vuitton dress with a sparkling ruffled front.

Ashley Mak Yvette King Trust Yvette King to make maternity red carpet fashion look so glamorous! Draped in clouds of blush and rhinestones, her custom Jessicacindy dress looked like it was spun from dreams.

Ashley Mak Sheila Sim If anyone can pull mint green off with aplomb, it's model/actress Sheila Sim.

Ashley Mak Hanli Hoefer RED HOT — I wrote this down in my Notes app when I saw Hanli Hoefer on the red carpet and it is every bit appropriate to describe her look of the night.

