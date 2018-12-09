VCG via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., 9 Dec. 2018 9:50 AM
Vanessa Ponce de Leon made history on Saturday to become the first Miss Mexico to be crowned Miss World.
The 2018 pageant took place in the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. The 26-year-old winner beat 117 other contestants, including runner up Miss Thailand Nicolene Limsnukan, Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo, who placed third, and and other finalists from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Uganda, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.
"I can't believe it, I really can't believe it," the newly crowned Miss World 2018 said backstage. "And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone."
The new Miss World has a degree in International Business and has worked as a model and TV host. She is also involved in charity work, and serves on the board of directors of a rehab center for girls and volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino and is also a speaker for the National Youth Institute.
See photos of her and other contestants at the pageant:
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Marisa Butler (from Maine).
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Larissa Ping Liew.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Quilin Abenakyo.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Maeva Coucke.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Maria Vasilevichv.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Kadijah Robinson.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Reihana Koteka-Wiki.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Presenting Vy Tran.
Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images
Contestants show off their colorful costumes.
Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images
Contestants Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan of Thailand, Quiin Abenakyo of Uganda, Vanessa Ponce De Leon of Mexico, Kadijah Robinson of Jamaica, and Maria Vasilevich of Belarus appear onstage at the Miss World 2018 beauty pageant.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon reacts as she is crowned the 68th Miss World by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from India.
The Miss World pageant was created in Britain in 1951 and is the oldest surviving major international beauty contest.
