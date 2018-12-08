Not even Hailey Baldwinis immune from feeling the effects of social media negativity.

On Saturday, the model penned a few notes on her Instagram story that discussed the "immediate anxiety" she feels when she opens the social media platform. "Being off Instagram is the best thing ever," she wrote. "Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much happy [sic] as a person.. the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up."

In another slide, she named some of the benefits of Instagram, including the ability to "stay in touch and interact with others," but sometimes, the ends don't always justify the means. "The negativity screams so loud," she typed.