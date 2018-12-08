The holidays are all about blended family time forJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old pop star and actress and 43-year-old former New York Yankees star have been dating for more than a year and a half and have often spent time together with their kids—her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10. On Saturday, J.Lo shared a sweet video and photos of the group trimming an enormous Christmas tree.

"Have a Holly Jolly Christmas," Lopez wrote.

The best times are with these lil ones," she added. "#ilovechristmastime #familia."