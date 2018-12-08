The holidays are all about blended family time forJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
The 49-year-old pop star and actress and 43-year-old former New York Yankees star have been dating for more than a year and a half and have often spent time together with their kids—her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10. On Saturday, J.Lo shared a sweet video and photos of the group trimming an enormous Christmas tree.
"Have a Holly Jolly Christmas," Lopez wrote.
The best times are with these lil ones," she added. "#ilovechristmastime #familia."
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Couple Goals
Teamwork!
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
What a Tree
J.Lo and the kids enjoy trimming their Christmas tree.
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Be Careful
J.Lo's son Max practices some dabbing on a ladder.
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Dance Dance Dance
J.Lo's son Max does a goofy dance while helping A-Rod's daughter Natasha decorate.
Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Back to Business
A-Rod and J-Lo help their youngest kids prepare for the SSATs.
On Saturday morning, it was back to business, for the kids at least; A-Rod posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of him and J.Lo helping Max, Emme and Ella prepare for their SSATs.