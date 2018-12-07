2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 10:53 PM

Goddess Statue, Asian Academy Awards 2018

The inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards are under way and we are thrilled to celebrate all the actors, actresses, directors, crews and more from the Asia Pacific region that took home gorgeous trophies this year.

E! Asia was right there on the red carpet and at the award show to cover all the winners of the night and you can catch up on all the action right here.

In case you need a reminder, the Asian Academy Creative Awards seek to recognise and celebrate works from the region, and it was "established to serve the creative industries as the pinnacle of their achievement in content creation and media production" as well as to honour "excellence in craft and technical disciplines across multiple platforms including television, digital, streaming and emerging technologies."

Without further ado, here's the full list of winners:

Here's Where To Watch The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards Red Carpet Live

Best Actress in a Leading Role

INDONESIA - Adinia Wirasti - Critical Eleven by Hooq

Best Actor in a Leading Role

CHINA - Yu Hewei - Drug Hunter, by Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Culture Media Co., Ltd

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

TAIWAN - Candy Yang (Xiao-li Yang) - Roseki by Hakka TV

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

INDONESIA - Michael Kho - Kenapa Harus Bule? by Viu Indonesia

Best Direction (Fiction)

Anurag Kashyap: Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix

Best Drama Series

JAPAN - Miss Sherlock, by Hulu Japan/HBO Asia

Best General Entertainment Programme

SINGAPORE - Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5 by Refinery Media for STARworld

Best Non Scripted Entertainment

INDIA - The Remix. By Greymatter Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

KOREA - Life on Mars by CJ ENM / Studio Dragon

Best Entertainment Presenter/Host

INDIA - Salman Khan - Bigg Boss Season 11 by Endemol Shine India, Viacom 18 Media PVT. LTD

Best Comedy Performance

SINGAPORE - Jeremy Chan - My Agent is a Hero, by Mediacorp for Toggle

Best Comedy Programme

INDIA - Queens of Comedy by Discovery Communications India for TLC India

Best Telenovela/Soap

INDIA - PORUS by One Life Studios for Sony Entertainment

Best Theme Song

MALAYSIA - Symphony of Love by Astro

Best Cinematography

INDONESIA - Yunus Pasolang - Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts by Hooq

Best Original Screenplay

SINAGPORE - M. Raihan Halim - SR115 by Mediacorp, Suria

All The Asian Academy Creative Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Best Children's Programme (one off/special)

SINGAPORE - Oddbods- The Festive Menace by One Animation

Best Documentary Series

SINGAPORE - The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors by HBO Asia and Star India

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

SINGAPORE - Douglas Lan [National Service - The Beginning] by Mediacorp, Channel News Asia

Best Game or Quiz Programme

SINGAPORE - We Are Singaporeans - Global Edition by Mediacorp, Channel 5

Best Entertainment (one-off/annual)

SINGAPORE - ONE: - UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS by ONE Championship for OKTO Sports

Best Video Game

TAIWAN - Kidz by Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation for PTS

Best Sound

INDONESIA - Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts by Cinesurya for Hooq

Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special)

KOREA - Secret State inside North Korea by CNN

Best Single News Story/Report

KOREA - Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Destruction by CNN

Best Lifestyle Programme

THAILAND - Business Traveller - Thailand by CNN

Best Short Form Content

MALAYSIA - May I Love You by Black Poet Production on behalf of MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd (ASTRO)

Best 2D Animated Programme or Series

INDIA - Lamput by Cartoon Network

Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme

INDIA - The World's Most Famous Tiger by Natural History Unit India

Best Current Affairs Programme or Series

INDIA - The Last Drop by NGC Network (India) for National Geographic

Best Editing

INDIA - Aarti Bajaj - Sacred Games by Phantom Films for Netflix

Best Preschool Programme

PHILIPPINES - Tilda Appleseed by August Media

Best Single Drama or Telemovie

PHILIPPINES - Maalaala Mo Kaya by ABS-CBN

Best Branded Programme or Series

CHINA - Hot Blood Dance Crew, by IQIYI

Best Ad (TVC or Digital)

HONG KONG - KIA - A Curious Quest, by National Geographic Partners

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter

HONG KONG - Kristie Lu Stout - by CNN

Best News Programme

HONG KONG - News Stream by CNN

Best Infotainment Programme

HONG KONG - Backup Memory by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV

Best Promo or Trailer

HONG KONG - Rainbow Pocket, by HK Television Entertainment Company Limited for ViuTV

Best Visual or Special FX

AUSTRALIA - Game of Thrones: Spoils of War, by Method Studios

Best Immersive (360, VR)

AUSTRALIA - Earthlight: Lunar Hub, by Opaque Space

Best 3D Animated Programme or Series

AUSTRALIA - Bill and Tony, by Cartoon Network

Best Children's Entertainment or Drama

AUSTRALIA - Hi-5 Season 17 – Vehicles, by Hi-5

Best Children's Animated Programme or Series

AUSTRALIA - Bill and Tony, by Cartoon Network

