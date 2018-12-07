Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande

Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage

Tattoos to celebrate!

After attending the Billboard Woman of the Year Awards on Thursday night, where she received top honors, Ariana Grande celebrated by getting a new tattoo with her 93-year-old grandmother! The "Thank U, Next" singer took to her Instagram Story to document her Nonna, Marjorie Grande, getting her first tattoo.

"I feel fine," Marjorie said as she laughed at the pain with her family members, including Joan Grande and Frankie Grande. "I've had a little bit more excitement than this."

For her tattoo, Marjorie chose to have her late husband Frank Grande's nickname "Ciccio" inked on her left ring finger.

Read

Ariana Grande Just Made Us Cry With Her Tearful Speech at Billboard Woman of the Year Awards

Grande also added to her growing tattoo collection late Thursday.

The Grammy nominee showed off her new ink, a crescent moon beside stars on the top of her left hand, on Instagram. Grande's go-to tattoo artist Mira Mariah also posted a photo of the new ink on social media, writing, "for the woman of the year."

Ariana Grande, Grandma

Instagram

Hours earlier, Grande took the stage in New York City to accept her Woman of the Year title. During her tearful speech, Grande told the crowd, "This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of like the worst years in my life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Tattoos , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Details the "Deep Wounds" Caused By Her Late Mother

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Faces 6-Month Jail Sentence

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival Conversations Are Happening, But What Would a New Show Look Like?

Cardi B, Court

Cardi B Learning About Her Grammy Nominations in Court Is a Must-See Moment

Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Gets Engaged

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.