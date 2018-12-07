This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 3:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

The holiday season has to the potential to make everyone feel royal with extravagant dishes, fancy parties and, of course, gifts.

No matter how old you are, there's nothing more exciting than unwrapping a gift from a loved one. On the other hand as a giver, there's nothing more heartwarming that watching your loved one light up with a big smile after opening your gift. But, what do you buy the royal in your life (such as your parents or significant other) to garner such a response?

This is where Meghan Markle's wardrobe comes into play. After a big year, including the most anticipated wedding of the season, international trips and a baby on the way, purchasing a piece from the style icon's closet is the perfect way to show someone that they're royal in your eyes. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide 2018 for Men

From her hold studs to the perfect pair of denim, shop items fit for a duchess below! 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Shift Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dainty Jewels

When it comes to jewelry, Meghan Markle keeps it simple, but tends add a statement piece or two. Case in point: Her gold bangles. Versatile and appreciated by minimalists and glam lovers—these pieces are sure to elevate any outfit.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Pippa Small

Omeen Bangle, $190

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal Shade

Sunglasses are appreciated by everyone. Upgrade your royal's style with the Duchess of Sussex's tortoise shades. 

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

illesteva

ESC: Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage

Rain or Shine

A little rain isn't going to keep Meghan from looking her best alongside Prince Harry. If you're loved one is battling cold weather, give them the royal treatment with a pair of stylish boots.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Muck Boots

Women's Reign Waterproof Rubber Boots, $160

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess Clutch

When the duchess steps out, she typically brings a classic clutch with her. If you're shopping for a piece that your loved one can keep forever and take to their (royal) engagements, Meghan's purse wardrobe is the perfect inspiration.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Prada

Bibliothèque Bag, $1,820

ESC: Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Royal Tour, Australia, Reception, Prime Minister

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Royal Denim

Meghan isn't shy about her love for denim. Over the course of her international tour, the royal was spotted multiple times in these Outland Denim jeans. If they're good enough for her, then they're good enough for us, too.

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Outland Denim

Harriet in Black Skinny Jeans, $195

ESC: Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Pumps

A closet isn't complete without a pair of classic pumps. Meghan and Kate Middleton's wardrobe proves it. If your loved one has everything, an investment-worthy pair of pumps are such to appreciated.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Manolo Blanik

Navy Suede Pointed Toe Pumps, $695

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Monochrome

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Brilliant Dresses

Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan reminds us of the impact of a standout dress. With a classic button-down silhouette, this dress is universally flattering and globally loved.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Veronica Beard

Cary Dress, $595

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage

Casual Espadrilles

While it may be chilly, a pair of casual yet royal-worthy shoes would be appreciated by any fan of Meghan, especially if they have a vacation planned.

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Gift Guide

Castañer

Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles, $120

Get in the spirit with celebrity holiday gift guides! Check out more here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Shopping

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Ariana Grande, Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande

Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Details the "Deep Wounds" Caused By Her Late Mother

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Faces 6-Month Jail Sentence

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival Conversations Are Happening, But What Would a New Show Look Like?

Cardi B, Court

Cardi B Learning About Her Grammy Nominations in Court Is a Must-See Moment

Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Gets Engaged

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.