Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Faces 6-Month Jail Sentence

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 2:43 PM

Taylor Swift, The Voice

Trae Patton/NBC

UPDATE: The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told E! News on Friday, December 7, "Today, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. He was promised a sentence of 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation. His probation will be served in Florida and a condition of the probation is completion of a mental health treatment program."

Roger Alvarado's next court date is on December 20.

_____________

A man has been arrested after breaking into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment on Friday, April 20.

The NYPD tells E! News in a statement that they responded to a report of burglary at approximately 12:30 p.m.

"During the investigation officers arrested Roger Alvarado, 22, from Florida," the statement from the NYPD reads. "He is charged with stalking in the 1st, burglary, criminal mischief in the 3rd and criminal trespassing in the 3rd."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Friday that after Alvarado gained entry into Swift's home, he took a shower and fell asleep in a bed in the apartment.

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 10 Years Probation

Swift didn't appear to be in NYC on Friday when she posted a video of herself to Instagram, thanking fans for listening to her new song with Sugarland, "Babe."

"Hey guys I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the nice things you've been saying about 'Babe,'" Swift said in the video message. "It's a song that I wrote with Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album and I'm so happy that it get its own life. I'm so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it, and I'm so stoked to be able to sing on it too."

She continued, "So just wanted to say thanks and 18 days 'til tour and I can't wait to see you."

The apartment is also under renovation, so it's unlikely Swift would be currently living there.

This arrest at Swift's home follows shortly after the singer's stalker, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation.

E! News has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

(Originally published on April 21, 2018 at 7:03 a.m. PT)

