Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Faces 6-Month Jail Sentence

UPDATE: The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told E! News on Friday, December 7, "Today, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. He was promised a sentence of 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation. His probation will be served in Florida and a condition of the probation is completion of a mental health treatment program."

Roger Alvarado's next court date is on December 20.

_____________

A man has been arrested after breaking into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment on Friday, April 20.

The NYPD tells E! News in a statement that they responded to a report of burglary at approximately 12:30 p.m.

"During the investigation officers arrested Roger Alvarado, 22, from Florida," the statement from the NYPD reads. "He is charged with stalking in the 1st, burglary, criminal mischief in the 3rd and criminal trespassing in the 3rd."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Friday that after Alvarado gained entry into Swift's home, he took a shower and fell asleep in a bed in the apartment.