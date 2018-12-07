The return of Lizzie McGuire could be nigh?!

Hilary Duff told E! News' Erin Lim there have been discussions about the return of her beloved Disney series. But there are just early conversations, which a source confirmed to E! News as well.

What would Lizzie McGuire look like now? Would she be a mom? A millennial in the workplace? A bride-to-be? After Clarissa Explains It All ended on Nickelodeon, producers tried a spinoff featuring Melissa Joan Hart's Clarissa Darling as a young employee at a city newspaper. The show never happened, but there's been chatter about revisiting the character again as remakes and revivals continue to be a popular venture for networks looking to breakthrough and get attention in the crowded TV marketplace.