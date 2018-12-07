Cardi B has scored five nominations for the 2019 Grammys!

It was announced early Friday morning that the superstar rapper is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, Record of the Year for "I Like It," Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5.

While the Grammy nominations were being announced, Cardi was at court in Queens, New York for her case regarding an alleged strip club fight. While at the courthouse, Cardi was informed by the press that she'd been nominated for five Grammys, and the must-see moment was all caught on camera.