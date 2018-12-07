Maisie Williams' First Game of Thrones Memory Is So Pure

Maisie Williams, John Bradley West, and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss made their way to the 2018 Comic Con Experience to chat all things Game of Thrones. And of course they were tight-lipped. However, the foursome did drop a few nuggets of information, including one from Williams that is just so pure we guarantee you'll say, "Awwww!" after reading it.

When asked what her first Game of Thrones memory was, Williams said, "Meeting [Sophie Turner]…and to having a decade long friendship with her."

We'll pause for your "Awwww!"

Williams was also asked by Weiss and Benioff which Game of Thrones character she'd marry. "Sansa Stark because she's fit and fierce," Williams said.